Diandra Martin excited to test herself against Jackie Buntan

Australian striker Diandra Martin aims to continue her climb to a world title opportunity by taking out one of the best fighters in her division.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs Moraes III, Martin faces former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan in the promotion’s first-ever live event in the United States happening inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Before they lock horns inside the Circle, Diandra Martin caught up with ONE Championship to share her excitement about facing Buntan. The 27-year-old said:

“I think Jackie will be a great fight. She’s got good stuff. She’s got good boxing and good movement. So she’s definitely going to test me, and then I’ll definitely test her.”

Diandra Martin picked up her first win in the promotion in August 2022’s ONE on Prime Video 1, and she hopes to replicate her success against Jackie Buntan.

It will be a tough ask, as the Filipino-American has been on an impressive run in the promotion, winning four of her five matches in ONE Championship. Her only loss came at the hands of current ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Smilla Sundell.

Incidentally, Diandra Martin also suffered a defeat against Sundell in her promotional debut back in February 2022.

Both Martin and Buntan are fresh off wins in their last outings and will no doubt aim to continue their quest to run it back against Sundell and her gold.

Their match, together with all the matches at ONE Fight Night 10, will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for fans in North America with an Amazon subscription.

