Jackie Buntan builds her power up ahead of fight against Diandra Martin

Since arriving in ONE Championship back in 2021, Jackie Buntan has been representing her Filipino-American heritage by competing in Singapore and the Philippines under the ONE banner.

With her four wins inside the circle, Buntan has been right at the forefront of ONE continuing to push female striking by having the best competitors in the world compete side by side with elite fighters and athletes from various martial arts.

For her next appearance in front of ONE Championship fans, Buntan will have a whole new experience, though, as she competes on the biggest stage of her career.

At ONE Fight Night 10, she will face Diandra Martin as the promotion hosts its first ever event in the United States. Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, ONE is bringing a diverse card with athletes from all walks of life and martial arts as some of the biggest names on the roster get set to compete on May 5.

The 25-year-old will be looking to produce her second consecutive win following the one setback of her ONE Championship career, a unanimous decision loss to Smilla Sundell for the inaugural strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

She rebounded with a win over Amber Kitchen last time out, making her recent run identical to her upcoming opponent’s, who has also beaten Kitchen after losing to Sundell.

In a recent Instagram post, Jackie Buntan showed that she has been working on her power, landing on the bag with some explosive short range shots:

“2 more weeks till @onechampionship hits the US 🫨 #OneFightNight10 @infightstyle”

Buntan will face Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

