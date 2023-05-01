Diandra Martin says she improved a lot after Smilla Sundell fight

Australian firecracker Diandra Martin is heading into the most important fight of her career so far with a lot of confidence. She claims to have improved tremendously since her experience fighting now-reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Martin fought Sundell in her ONE Championship debut in February 2022, losing by third-round technical knockout. Despite the harrowing setback, however, Martin says she learned a lot from merely stepping into the circle with such an incredible talent.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Martin said many people have also noticed how much better she’s gotten since the Sundell fight. She said:

“A lot of people have said that I’ve definitely improved since my first fight against Smilla.”

Martin is eager to prove herself on the biggest stage of her career when she steps into the circle for her next outing. The 27-year-old Australian added:

“I’m ready to show everyone why I belong on the ONE world stage.”

The stage is certainly set, as Diandra Martin will go head-to-head with Filipino-American superstar and former ONE world title challenger Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

If Martin can defeat Buntan, she will send a message to the rest of the division that there’s a new threat they need to watch out for. Buntan, of course, is no easy task, and Martin needs to be at the top of her game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

