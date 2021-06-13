"Diaz vs Diaz" - UFC featherweight Dan Ige says Nate Diaz should fight his brother Nick

UFC rebel Nate Diaz might never fight his brother Nick Diaz inside the octagon, but that is not stopping their fellow fighters from suggesting it.

As Nate Diaz took on the no.3-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 263 on Saturday, June 12, top-10 featherweight Dan Ige took to Twitter to suggest that the UFC should book the Diaz brothers against each other.

As Dan Ige says in the hashtag, the bout would likely become a massive 'money fight' given the huge popularity of Nick and Nate Diaz among the fans.

They should make Diaz vs Diaz #moneyfight — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 13, 2021

Nate Diaz has previously been asked if he would fight his brother inside the octagon; he dismissed the idea with hilarious responses on most occasions.

'The Stockton Slugger' was asked the question by a fan named Luke on UFC Tonight after his scintillating victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in March 2016. True to his humorous nature, Nate Diaz responded that he wanted to fight Luke, the fan asking the question.

It is such a down-to-earth, amicable nature that is the reason behind all the love Nate Diaz gets from his loyal fanbase. But Nate Diaz's refusal to give a direct answer also settles that there is almost no chance he will ever fight Nick Diaz in a contest.

The bond the two brothers share is quite evident from their interviews and social media posts. Nate Diaz has, on multiple occasions, credited his brother for being his anchor and 'go-to' guy. As a mixed martial artist, he considers himself a product of Nick Diaz through and through.

Leon Edwards wins decision, Nate Diaz wins hearts

As fans and MMA enthusiasts often say on social media, there is only one Nate Diaz. The Stockton native proved that yet again at UFC 263, where he dropped a five-round decision to Leon Edwards but walked away as a star as always.

Leon Edwards was the better competitor for all but the last 90 seconds of the fight. At the mark, Nate Diaz went at the Brit with a flurry of strikes and punches.

And once again Nate Diaz shows up and even after losing a fight his stock rises. That flurry is all that’ll be talked about! It’s about memories /land Diaz leaves people with memories. #ufc263 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 13, 2021

Diaz was already cut open and bleeding in multiple places, with a gash above his left eye from the third round being the most prominent one. However, that did not stop him from nearly scoring a knockout in the final round, but instead of going in for the finish, Diaz decided to mock his opponent.

The shot that nearly changed the fight for Nate Diaz 💥 #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/KzwTf2aHjE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 13, 2021

In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Nate Diaz thanked the 'Nick Diaz Army' for all the love and support, dishing out an open invitation to his house for an afterparty to the entire arena.

Typical Nate Diaz.

Wins and losses don't matter for Nate Diaz. He's the people's fighter. He's a draw. He's a star. https://t.co/HuOLPKbYfH — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 13, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh