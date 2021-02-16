Did bare-knuckle boxer Jason Knight ever compete in the UFC?

Not only did Jason Knight compete in the UFC, but he stayed with the promotion for three years (nine fights). In fact, it was only after he was let go from the UFC that Jason Knight went on to compete in BKFC.

'The Kid' joined the UFC in December 2015. Before that, he competed in Titan FC, Atlas FC, and other local promotions.

His first fight under the UFC banner was in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter, coached by Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber. He faced Tatsuya Kawajiri in a Featherweight bout.

Jason Knight's UFC debut did not go in his favor. The fight lasted for the entirety of three rounds and the judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 in the favor of Tatsuya Kawajiri. Nevertheless, Jason Knight bounced back with a victory in July 2016. In a toe-to-toe matchup, he defeated Jim Alers via split-decision in UFC on Fox: Holm vs Shevchenko.

Jason Knight then faced Dan Hooker, who is currently the #8 Lightweight contender. The fight took place on the card of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Brunson in November 2016. Jason Knight defeated Dan Hooker via unanimous decision.

In 2017, Jason Knight took his win-streak to four victories. His first fight of the year was in January when he faced Alex Caceres at UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena. Jason Knight submitted Alex Caceres via rear-naked choke in the second round, marking his first finish in the UFC.

In May 2017, Jason Knight fought Chass Skelly on the preliminary card of UFC 211. Scooping up his second finish in the UFC, Jason Knight won the fight via TKO in round three.

However, Jason Knight's victory over Chass Skelly was the last one in his UFC career. He went on to lose four consecutive fights against Ricardo Lamas, Gabriel Benitez, Makwan Amirkhani and Jordan Rinaldi. He was subsequently released from the UFC in 2018.

How has Jason Knight fared in BKFC?

Jason Knight joined hands with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after being released from the UFC. He made his BKFC debut at Bare-Knuckle FC 5 in April 2019. He faced Conor McGregor's SBG teammate Artem Lobov.

The fight lasted for the entirety of five rounds. Much like his UFC debut, Jason Knight lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Jason Knight was scheduled to headline Bare-Knuckle FC 7 against Leonard Garcia. However, he pulled out of the bout citing a rib injury.

I suffered a pretty bad rib injury a few weeks back , I'm sorry to announce it, but I wont be fighting @bareknucklefc 7 in August.... sorry if I let anyone down!! — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) July 15, 2019

Jason Knight faced Artem Lobov in a rematch at Bare-Knuckle FC 9. He was able to redeem his previous loss this time around. In the fifth round, the referee stopped the fight and Jason Knight won via TKO (corner stoppage).

The 28-year-old will be returning to MMA this March. He will fight Christopher Ramirez in the main event of iKon Fighting Federation 5.