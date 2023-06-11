Did a barricade collapse at UFC 289? Live broadcast of scary accident leaves fans worried

A barricade collapsed at UFC 289 which went down at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday, June 10.

The incident occurred while Mike Malott was walking out for his welterweight clash against Adam Fugitt on the third fight of the main card. A few fans were seen falling over live on the UFC 289 broadcast right as the camera switched to Malott's walkout.

Fans immediately took to Twitter, expressing their concerns about the barricade collapse. Some initially couldn't even believe what they saw and took to social media platforms to confirm their fears.

Watch the incident below:

Meanwhile, others blamed the quality of construction in Canada, which was hosting a UFC event for the first time since 2019. Some also pointed out that Malott seemed barely distracted by the rail collapse and casually continues his walkout. Fans further believe that the incident could lead to some free UFC tickets or other forms of compensation for the victims.

UFC commentator Jon Anik subsequently confirmed that everyone involved in the rail collapse is okay.

Nick Baldwin @NickBaldwinMMA Jon Anik says everyone involved in the rail collapse incident is OK. Jon Anik says everyone involved in the rail collapse incident is OK.

"I thought I was seeing sh*t"

"Thank you for this. I knew I wasn't the only one"

"Mallott side step that like it was a puddle"

"I love how mike continued walking like nothing happened"

"soy canadian construction"

"I know some people getting free tickets to UFC290"

"Hope everyone is okay #railgate2023"

"Canada's shitty infrastructure when 4 people push against a railing"

Mike Malott reacts to new, scarier angle of UFC 289 barricade collapse

Mike Malott may have initially walked past the UFC 289 rail collapse with nonchalance. However, 'Proper' admitted that he had a close call while reacting to new footage of the incident.

A video uploaded by Ariel Helwani shows a different angle of the collapse which shows the true magnitude of the incident. Reacting to Helwani's post, the Malott wrote on Twitter:

"Yea, that was close."

Mike Malott went on to score a dominant second round submission win over Adam Fugitt at UFC 289. The Canadian who extended his record to 10-1-1, including four UFC victories, has finished all of his fights so far. This was 'Proper's' sixth straight win, which establishes him as a true prospect at 155 lbs.

Catch the finish below:

Takedown Defense @ChillemThreebo Mike Malott guillotines Adam Fugitt Mike Malott guillotines Adam Fugitt https://t.co/lbpfhfxTqv

