Did Conor McGregor win a round against Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Yes, despite Conor McGregor being dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov for large portions of the fight, the Irishman managed to win one round against the former UFC lightweight champion. The 'Notorious' star won the third round on all three judges' scorecards after being on the wrong side of a 10-8 in the previous frame.

Despite his efforts in round three, the fight came to an end in the fourth, with Nurmagomedov finishing the bout via a neck crank submission.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also lost a round in the UFC when facing Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Gaethje managed to win the opening frame on both Sal D'Amato and Ben Cartlidge's scorecards. However, 'The Eagle' once again won via submission, choking the American out in the next round.

Conor McGregor managed to bounce back from his UFC 229 defeat against Nurmagomedov, beating Donald Cerrone two years later upon returning to the organization. Since the UFC 246 victory, however, the Irishman hasn't won a bout in the UFC, losing back-to-back fights against Dustin Poirier last year.

What did Conor McGregor recently say about Khabib Nurmagomedov?

During one of his notorious Twitter sprees, Conor McGregor made unfriendly comments aimed at Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman started the post by praising Jose Aldo, but for some reason involved the Russian in the Tweet, calling Nurmagomedov a "smelly s**t pant rat."

'The Notorious' was responding to a post reporting that Drake had placed a $238,000 bet on Aldo to beat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278. While posting on social media, McGregor wrote:

"Aldo is such an incredible fighter! A real all timer! How’s that other fat smell bag doing? How is it that he never lost but he is still a loser hahaha smelly sh*t pant rat. Let’s go Aldo! A great fight with the little rocket level changer in Mirab. Can’t wait, I love fighting."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Considering McGregor last fought the Russian in 2018 and Nurmagomedov is now retired, it's not entirely clear why the Irishman mentioned 'The Eagle' during his post.

Some have suggested that it was in relation to past comments Khabib made about Aldo's resurgence at bantamweight, which McGregor took issue with at the time.

