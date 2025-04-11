Did Dana White and Turki Alalshikh announce TKO boxing too soon? Veteran analyst answers the burning question 

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh have teamed up to announce TKO Boxing as their new venture. Recently, veteran combat sports analyst Luke Thomas addressed a pressing question regarding the new boxing promotion.

About a month ago, a multi-year deal was signed between the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Alalshikh, and TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of UFC and WWE. They announced a new boxing venture that will be led by White, alongside WWE president Nick Khan and Alalshikh.

Thomas was recently asked whether the announcement of TKO Boxing has been made too soon, given that other boxing promotions are currently making efforts to co-promote various fights. Believing that the announcement by White and Alalshikh was a strategic move, the veteran combat sports analyst said:

"My understanding is, I've heard some rumblings that, that announcement [TKO Boxing] by Turki [Alalshikh] was hastened and it went out, not prematurely in the sense that they, you know, it was sort of [a] leak or something, but they didn't necessarily need to announce at that time. It was more a strategic thing."

He continued:

"It did spark some reactions but at the same time, it feels like the fact that, you know, TKO and Turki are getting into the game is kind of evidence that it might be too late. I mean that's, you know, they picked I think a very available target and trying to shore it up now before they can really get into the space... Boxing is never early, always late."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments below (10:03):

Rival promoter lists problems in Dana White's new boxing venture

During one of his recent 'Clap Back Thursdays' videos, Oscar De La Hoya, the CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, took a strong stance against TKO Boxing. Given the history of concerns about fighter pay in the UFC, De La Hoya believes that Dana White and Turki Alalshikh will force the fighters to survive on minimum pay.

He said:

"Speaking of sc*m bags, everyone is asking me for my opinion on Dana White trying to enter the boxing space again... You can’t run a boxing organization when you don’t have any fighters. Right now, Dana White and TKO don’t have any fighters."

De La Hoya continued:

"No fighter is going to fight for pennies. The majority of their prospects will fight one or two times a year and be forced to survive on minimum pay. Keep in mind, they will be fighting tough fights. Dana says the best must fight the best. So, their careers will be short."

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (1:37):

