Did UFC president Dana White used to fight?

Long before entering the world of MMA, Dana White was pursuing a career in professional boxing. The UFC president became close friends with Peter Welch when he was 17-years-old, who was a Golden Gloves champion and started a boxing gym with White.

However, reconsidering the long-term CTE issues associated with boxing, White decided to walk away from a professional boxing career. He chose to work as a coach instead of ever competing in the ring professionally.

The UFC president never competed in professional or amateur MMA either.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/DanaBoxing Dana White on boxing salaries: "All those f****** guys are overpaid..." Dana White on boxing salaries: "All those f****** guys are overpaid..."📰 bit.ly/DanaBoxing https://t.co/9lKHSzVR12

Despite never competing in MMA, Dana White has trained in jiu-jitsu and eventually met Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell in the gym- later managing both fighters. It's unknown how far White has progressed in jiu-jitsu and what belt he is.

His MMA organization is reportedly worth between $9-10 billion dollars and regularly hosts events across the world. White became the president of the UFC in 2001 after the Fertitta brothers bought the company for just $2 million dollars.

Dana White still works out regularly. After receiving worrying health news, the UFC president revealed he underwent an intense training camp to restore his health.

How and why did Dana White recently lose weight?

After being told that he only had 10.4 years to live, Dana White took drastic action and lost 30 pounds thanks to Gary Brecka. White took part in the 10X Health System, which seemingly had great results given White's transformation.

While speaking on The Action Junkeez Podcast, White stated that he followed every instruction from Brecka and went into depth about the grueling nature of the program:

"I did everything he said to the letter, I lost 30 pounds, My legs were so f****d up thirteen weeks ago I couldn't tie my shoes... No more sleep apnea, I don't snore, every thing is gone in ten f*****g weeks... I'm on keto, I'm on the keto diet... This is what Gary Brecka told me... there are essential fats..., there are essential amino acids... there is no such thing as an essential carbohydrate... I've never felt better... I feel like I'm 35 years old again [since starting Brecka's diet]."

Listen to the full podcast here:

Before enrolling in the training program, Gary Brecka did blood work on Dana White and estimated that he had around 10.4 years left to live. This sort of news obviously prompted a change from the UFC president.

Learn more about the 10X Health System here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far