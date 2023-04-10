Former U.S. President Donald Trump was seen cageside at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida last weekend. Interestingly enough, he was seated next to Kid Rock, and was seen having an exchange in the immediate aftermath of the main event middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Immediately after the fight ends, Trump can be seen handing over something to Kid Rock. It looks like he is counting and handing over money to Kid Rock, who has his hand out.

Watch as Trump loses a bet to Kid Rock at UFC 287:

MMA Mania @mmamania Looks like Donald Trump lost a bet to Kid Rock Looks like Donald Trump lost a bet to Kid Rock https://t.co/05P4VZrfiC

Adesanya stopped Pereira with a stunning knockout and Trump presumably had to pay up as a result. Trump was octagon side for the entire main card, and saw a ton of appreciation from the Miami crowd. In the co-main, Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal shouted Trump out, drawing huge cheers from the crowd. The controversial Colby Covington has also been extremely outspoken about his support for Trump.

Watch as Masvidal lauds Trump in his post-fight interview:

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11 UFC legend Jorge Masvidal points to President Trump, calling him the greatest President in history and DeSantis America’s greatest governor before leading a Let’s Go Brandon chant at UFC 287. UFC legend Jorge Masvidal points to President Trump, calling him the greatest President in history and DeSantis America’s greatest governor before leading a Let’s Go Brandon chant at UFC 287. https://t.co/JF80yW5TSl

Israel Adesanya KOs long-time foe Alex Pereira, Burns dominates Masvidal to a unanimous decision

The main event of UFC 287 saw Israel Adesanya finally get revenge against his long-time rival, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira. Pereira was having success and unleashed a flurry when he backed Adesanya up against the cage. However, 'The Last Stylebender' countered him with two thunderous rights and put Pereira out cold.

Watch this slow-motion replay of Adesanya knocking Pereira out:

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Slow motion shot of the Israel Adesanya's KO over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 Slow motion shot of the Israel Adesanya's KO over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 https://t.co/j6n4aGVmKr

In the co-main, Gilbert 'Durinho' Burns won a comfortable unanimous decision against Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal in what turned out to be the latter's final fight. After the loss, Masvidal called it quits and retired after a legendary career spanning more than 20 years.

Watch as Jorge Masvidal calls it time on a legendary career:

Other notable results include Kevin Holland's KO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio. Rob Font also showed out, knocking out Adrian Yanez in the first round. The 18-year old sensation Raul Rosas Jr. tasted defeat against Christian Rodriguez in a bantamweight bout that kicked off the main card. Both Adesanya and Font won performance of the night bonuses, while Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis won fight of the night.

