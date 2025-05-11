Did Dorobshokh Nabotov, the fighter featured on latest Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight segment get a UFC contract?

Dorobshokh Nabotov is a Tajik mixed martial artist who pleaded with UFC head honcho Dana White for a shot at the promotion in October of last year, claiming an undefeated professional MMA record of 9-0.

Impressed by his confidence, White granted him his wish by allowing him to fight in South Korea, as a part of the Dana White: Lookin' for a fight segment.

Check out Nabotov's call-out below:

As a result, Nabotov fought Brazilian prospect Matheus Camilo at Z-Fight Night 2 in Goyang, South Korea, on Dec. 14, 2024. Nabotov ended up suffering his first professional MMA defeat as he lost via split decision. As a result, White decided to sign Camilo to the UFC instead, and labeled Nabotov as 'one dimensional'.

White shared during an official presser that 'The Korean Zombie' had informed him about issues caused by Nabotov during fight week. The Tajik fighter reportedly threatened to withdraw from his fight unless he was provided with more corner men.

Check out Dana White's comments about Nabotov below:

Who is Dorobshokh Nabotov?

Dorobshokh Nabotov is a professional MMA fighter based out of Tajikistan. He was born on Jan. 31, 1999, in Chelyabinsk, Russia. However, he chooses to represent Tajikistan during his MMA fights. The 26-year-old competes in the lightweight division and currently holds a professional record of 8-1, with four of his wins coming by way of stoppage. He won the IMMAF European Open Championships in 2019.

Nabotov made his professional MMA debut in 2018, as he secured a unanimous decision victory over Gadzhiakhmed Babaev. In his last outing, he suffered a split decision defeat to Matheus Camilo, which cost him a UFC contract.

It remains to be seen whether Nabotov can bounce back from his sole defeat and ultimately prove himself worthy of a UFC contract in the future.

