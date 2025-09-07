  • home icon
  Did Dustin Stoltzfus grow up in an Amish household? What we know about his parents

Did Dustin Stoltzfus grow up in an Amish household? What we know about his parents

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Sep 07, 2025 12:34 GMT
A look into Dustin Stoltzfus
A look into Dustin Stoltzfus' family background. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dustin Stoltzfus is set to fight at Noche UFC on Sept. 13. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Nursulton Ruziboev and will face Kelvin Gastelum next. Ahead of the bout, let's take a closer look at the family background of the 33-year-old fighter.

Did Dustin Stoltzfus grow up in an Amish household?

Dustin Stoltzfus grew up in an Amish household within the Pennsylvania Dutch community. However, the names of his parents are not available online. The Amish are members of a conservative Protestant Anabaptist Christian group known for their simple, rural lifestyle.

They typically reject modern technology, such as cars and electricity, and adhere to traditional values and practices, including the use of horse-drawn buggies for transportation and plain clothing, all based on their interpretation of the Bible.

A look into Dustin Stoltzfus' professional MMA career

Dustin Stoltzfus began training in mixed martial arts at a very young age. In 2014, he made his professional MMA debut in the regional circuit. After an impressive performance in these circuits, Stoltzfus received an opportunity to compete on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020.

Stoltzfus faced Joe Pyfer and won the fight via TKO, which earned him a contract with the UFC. However, his journey in the leading MMA promotion started on a challenging note, as he suffered consecutive defeats in his first three fights. Stoltzfus achieved his first UFC victory against Dwight Grant in 2022, but following that win, he continued to experience inconsistent form.

Heading into the Noche UFC fight against Kelvin Gastelum, Stoltzfus holds a record of 2-2 in his last four fights.

