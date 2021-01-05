Did Floyd Mayweather graduate high school?

Floyd Mayweather is one of the best boxers of all-time, and he reached this level without graduating high school.

Mayweather dropped out of high school to pursue boxing and try to get his family out of poverty. The undefeated boxer revealed after his son graduated from high school that he never graduated.

"I'm so proud of my son for doing something that I didn’t do, and that’s graduate high school," Mayweather said. "When I️ was his age I️ dropped out of school and followed my dream of boxing to take my family out of poverty."

Speaking about his childhood, Mayweather revealed there were seven people in one bedroom, and sometimes they didn't have electricity. He also made it clear that people had no idea of his challenging upbringing, which is why he dropped out of high school.

I’m so proud of my son @kingkoraun for doing something that I didn’t do, and that’s graduate high school. When I️ was his age, I️ dropped out of school and followed my dream of boxing to take my family out of poverty! pic.twitter.com/fS6HCMBWkK — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) June 1, 2018

He has also been made fun of during press conferences about it, with fighters like Conor McGregor claiming Mayweather doesn't know how to read.

Floyd Mayweather's boxing career

Floyd Mayweather is currently 50-0 and set to return on February 20 in an exhibition bout against Logan Paul. He is no stranger to exhibition fights as he took on Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN. Mayweather’s last pro boxing fight came against Conor McGregor, winning by TKO in the 10th round.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. announces he will fight Logan Paul in an exhibition match on February 20. pic.twitter.com/XGGAJcyHtV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

Despite retiring years ago, Mayweather has been open about returning to the ring for special fights and big paydays. Back in October, he mentioned he would return to box McGregor or Nurmagomedov for $300 million.

"You have to make it make sense. Real sense. Certain type of dollars. I need to have my faculties also. I had my time. I had my era. It's these young fighters' era now," Mayweather said. "It's OK for me to go fight a Khabib or a Conor - with those two fights alone, I could pick up $600 million. That don't hurt to fight guys that just entertain. It's all entertainment."

Although his fight isn't against either of those two, his scrap against Logan Paul will net him some serious cash.

Regardless of graduating high school or not, Floyd Mayweather is still one of the best boxers of all time. He is also an accomplished businessman, which is something he picked up outside of the classroom.