Did Floyd Mayweather lose to Logan Paul?

No. Floyd Mayweather did not lose to Logan Paul.

There was no official winner declared at the end of the 2021 exhibition boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. ‘Money’ faced the YouTube megastar in an eight-round bout in June of this year and dominated the majority of the fight.

According to the punch stats provided by CompuBox, Floyd Mayweather landed 43 of 107 thrown punches (40.2%), whereas Logan Paul landed 28 of 217 thrown punches (12.9%).

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Final punch stats for Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul. Final punch stats for Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul. https://t.co/IufPcnv8XX

Floyd Mayweather’s final professional boxing match was a 10th-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in August 2017. Mayweather later competed in an exhibition bout against Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018, winning via first-round TKO.

This was followed by his aforementioned exhibition match against Logan Paul. Mayweather’s professional boxing record stands at 50-0.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul is yet to win an exhibition or professional boxing match. Logan’s pro boxing record currently stands at 0-1. 'The Maverick' lost his only pro boxing bout to YouTuber KSI in 2019.

The exhibition bout between Logan and Mayweather had no effect on their professional boxing records.

Jake Paul has been trying to persuade Logan Paul to box again

In a recent edition of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, his younger brother Jake Paul opened up on multiple topics. ‘The Problem Child’ notably went all out trying to convince Logan to compete as a boxer again. Jake stated:

“No. you need to fight. You have to fight. Shut up. I’m making you fight. Bro, it’s brand-building, and it’s absurd amounts of bags, and it puts you into a healthy mindset for a little while so that you could go and f**k it all up again.”

Logan Paul responded by jesting that he and Jake Paul are good at building and even better at destroying. Jake continued:

“But we need it. You need it. As the person that you are, you need competition and that fight. You need it. And I don’t know if you even know it.”

Logan Paul replied by revealing that he does feel the urge to compete as a boxer again, particularly whenever he sees Jake Paul secure a massive knockout. Furthermore, ‘The Maverick’ respectfully admitted that he’s envious of Jake’s incredible knockout victories.

That said, they acknowledged that Logan Paul is currently dealing with a hand injury. Jake Paul noted that once Logan’s hand heals, he’ll be back in the gym and resume his boxing training.

Watch the discussion regarding Logan Paul's boxing comeback in the video below:

Neither Jake Paul’s nor Logan Paul’s respective next opponents and/or comeback dates have been revealed as of yet. Jake is coming off an incredible sixth-round KO win over Tyron Woodley on December 18th, and called out UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after the win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Anderson Silva is the betting favourite to be Jake Paul's next opponent via @betonline_ag Anderson Silva is the betting favourite to be Jake Paul's next opponent via @betonline_ag https://t.co/J5rN2vLKlu

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim