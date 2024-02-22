Did Francis Ngannou give up his UFC belt? Explaining the details of 'The Predator's' controversial UFC exit

Francis Ngannou's UFC exit saw him become the first active champion to leave the company in two decades.

'The Predator' is currently preparing for the second boxing match of his career. On March 8 in Saudi Arabia, the PFL heavyweight contender will look to defeat Anthony Joshua. In his debut last fall, Ngannou dropped and nearly upset Tyson Fury.

The last year or so has surpassed all expectations that fans had for him. In early 2023, Ngannou left the UFC in a move that was questioned by many. In the process, forgoing a career-high $8 million payday to fight Jon Jones.

Ngannou's UFC exit also came as he was an active champion. In January 2022, 'The Predator' defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision. The title defense would be the last of his reign, as he missed the rest of the year due to injury.

Despite lengthy talks with Dana White and company, Ngannou decided to leave. At the time of his exit, the fighter explained that low wages, a lack of health insurance for fighters, and an inability to box played a role.

With his exit, he was also forced to vacate the UFC heavyweight title. In the process, he became the first man to leave the company as an active titleholder since B.J. Penn did so in 2004. Ngannou's UFC record was a staggering 12-2 in the cage, with all but one win coming by way of finish.

Where did Francis Ngannou's UFC exit lead him? MMA future explained

While Francis Ngannou is set to face Anthony Joshua on March 8, he's not done as an MMA fighter.

With Ngannou's boxing career going so well, many likely don't know that he plans to keep fighting in MMA. For months following his UFC exit, the former champion was in discussions with multiple different companies.

However, despite offers from Bellator, ONE Championship, and more, Ngannou decided to sign with the PFL. The former champion got just about everything he wanted out of the deal, including a right to box as he sees fit.

That being said, Ngannou's MMA career is far from over. Earlier today, the PFL announced plans to have the winner of Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader face the former UFC champion later this year.

'Problema' and 'Darth Bader' will headline PFL vs. Bellator this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. While an interesting fight, it now has major stakes as well.

