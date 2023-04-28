Gina Carano is a legendary figure in women's MMA. Years prior to Ronda Rousey's meteoric rise in the world of combat sports, 'Convinction' was a big fish in a small pond of female fighters at the time. Unfortunately, she never followed her contemporaries into the UFC after it welcomed women into the fold.

Instead, she retired after a crushing TKO loss to Cris Cyborg at Strikeforce: Carano vs. Cyborg. Thus, the appearance of the former Strikeforce title contender's profile on the UFC's official website has left some fans on Twitter wondering if she ever fought under Dana White's banner.

The main tweet in question posits whether Gina Carano may have fought in the UFC and her bout may have simply slipped under the radar. The tweet further mentions that while it's commendable for the promotion to show respect to a legend, it is random as it would be like having Fedor Emelianenko's profile.

A small thread under the tweet highlights the possible reasons behind Carano's inclusion. One fan mentioned the possibility of it being due to her past as a Strikeforce fighter, with Strikeforce later being acquired by the UFC. Others, however, pointed out Gina Carano's history with Ronda Rousey.

Back in 2014, 'Convinction' flirted with a return to MMA. She was specifically interested in a bout with the then undefeated Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, negotiations with the UFC stalled and Carano never made her rumored return to MMA.

Finally, another Twitter user mentioned that it's possible that something may be in the works as Rousey has always said that the only fighter she would step out of retirement to face is Carano.

The true reason might be that Carano never formally retired from MMA. After the UFC bought out Strikeforce, the promotion also acquired its fighter contracts, including Gina Carano's. In 2014, Dana White revealed that she still has four fights left on her UFC (formerly Strikeforce) contract.

Why did Gina Carano stop fighting?

While Gina Carano is currently best-known for her acting career and the controversies she has embroiled herself in, 'Conviction' was once the face of women's MMA. Over a decade ago, she was an undefeated fighter during a time when women's MMA received very little exposure.

In 2009, she faced legendary Brazilian bruiser Cris Cyborg for the inaugural Strikeforce women's featherweight title. Unfortunately, Carano was out of her depth and suffered a brutal first-round TKO loss. After her first-ever career defeat, she left the world of combat sports.

Despite never formally retiring, she has not fought since her loss. However, she has teased a potential return against fellow pioneer and former MMA star Ronda Rousey.

