Did Jake Paul's new opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. ever fight in the UFC?

Hasim Rahman Jr. is a professional boxer with a record of twelve wins and just one loss. He has not competed in the UFC. The boxer is stepping in to fight Jake Paul on late notice after Tommy Fury was denied entry into the United States.

Rahman Jr. is the son of former heavyweight champion boxer Hasim Rahman, who famously knocked out boxing legend Lennox Lewis. Paul deemed the 31-year-old a tougher opponent than Fury when announcing the bout on Twitter:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Bigger

Stronger

More experienced

KO power



But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.



August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.



Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. BiggerStrongerMore experiencedKO powerBut it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. ✅ Bigger✅ Stronger✅ More experienced✅ KO powerBut it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team. August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother fucker.Press conference & ticket on-sale Tuesday 1pm ET. https://t.co/sYAvCr0Cxu

The two competitors seemingly have a long-lasting feud, with footage showing a heated incident while sparring in a previous training camp. During the video, Hasim Rahman Jr. can clearly be heard saying:

"I just wanna know, now who the b**ch? 'Cause I was a b**ch a minute ago!"

Rahman Jr. didn't enjoy being filmed and was clearly upset with how Paul handled himself during the training session. Paul can be seen dancing in the ring while the boxer is being held back by his team in a corner.

Watch the full video here:

The two fighters will finally be able to settle this beef when they fight at Madison Square Garden on August 6th. The event will also see Amanda Serrano take on Brenda Carabajal in the co-main event.

Who has Hasim Rahman Jr. fought during his professional boxing career?

As mentioned, Hasim Rahman Jr. currently has a professional boxing record of 12 wins and just 1 loss. Only one of his opponents could be deemed a household name in Kenzie Morrison.

Morrison is the son of former heavyweight world champion Tommy Morrison and beat Rahman Jr. in the fifth round of their bout at Sons of Legends three months ago.

However, Rahman Jr. has won all of his other 12 boxing bouts, with six of these wins coming via knockout. The boxer was unbeaten before facing Morrison, scoring standout wins against Nathan Bedwell, James Jones, Raymond Ochieng and Alejandro de la Torre twice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far