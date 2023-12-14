Did IShowSpeed get married in India? YouTuber's relationship with 'Dream' and dating life explored

IShowSpeed's relationships have been a topic of conversation ever since he first broke onto the scene. After being convinced by his legion of Indian fans, IShowSpeed traveled to India. He took part in a faux marriage with a woman who was not his previous girlfriend, Ermony Renee, aka 'Dream.'

It is worth noting that the streamer's marriage in India was part of a skit and not a real legally binding marriage. Nevertheless, he took part in one with an unknown Indian woman during his visit, where he traveled to several cities, including Mumbai.

When it comes to his actual romantic relationships, however, Speed most recently dated 'Dream.' Unfortunately, the pair's relationship hit a rough patch after she accused him of infidelity during a streaming session. She stormed into his room and demanded answers after noting a suspicious text exchange on his phone.

On the professional side of things, the KSI vs. IShowSpeed charity boxing match is days away from taking place. The bout is scheduled for tomorrow, and all proceeds will be given to Anthony Walker Foundation and will be Speed's first-ever boxing match.

KSI recently took part in a professional boxing match with Tommy Fury, losing via split-decision. However, the YouTuber maintains that he was the victim of improper judging, as he felt that he had done enough to win. Now, he will make his return to 'The Sweet Science' of boxing, albeit, in a non-serious capacity.

Has IShowSpeed faced KSI in another sporting event?

While Friday marks the first time that IShowSpeed has ever faced KSI in a boxing match, the two have competed against each other before. They took part in the Sidemen charity football/soccer game, with KSI being part of the Sidemen and the streamer was part of the YouTube All-Stars.

Despite the YouTube All-Stars' best efforts, the Sidemen emerged victorious after a 8-5 scoreline, which featured Speed missing a penalty. Funnily enough, it was KSI who stood in goal against him, which captures part of their humorous rivalry.