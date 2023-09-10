MrBeast reveals IShowSpeed's tackle at the Sidemen Charity Match is still hurting one day later

In a recent social media post, popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" revealed that the sliding tackle from Darren "IShowSpeed" during yesterday's Sidemen Charity Match is still hurting him. Both American internet personalities were part of opposing squads in the football match.

The Sidemen Charity match was one of the biggest creator-led events of the year, with a star-studded lineup comprising big streamers and YouTubers from Europe and North America. The creators were divided into YouTube All-Stars and the Sidemen FC, with Darren playing in the former and Jimmy representing the latter.

The viewers witnessed one of the first major tackles of the match before even the two-minute mark when IShowSpeed slid and caught MrBeast on his knees. Jimmy recently posted the clip of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, and revealed that his knees were throbbing when he stood up today:

"Not gonna lie it’s the next day and I went to stand up and my right knee was throbbing lol"

"Can't trust him anymore": Fans react as MrBeast reveals IShowSpeed's foul has been hurting his knees

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed's participation in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match was quite the spectacle, and the tackle on MrBeast has received quite a lot of attention, especially among fans of both the US nationals who have been trolling each other on social media since the incident.

Many posted pictures from the post-match event where the two YouTubers can be seen posing for the camera, with one fan commenting on how Jimmy will not be able to trust his fellow countryman again after the tackle.

Expand Tweet

The Creator of the Year was one of the first stars to have been confirmed to be taking part in the Sidemen Charity Match, and fans were excited to see him in action, especially considering MrBeast has been sharing his fitness journey on X and Instagram.

Here are a couple of other fan reactions to his post about the tackle, with many making fun of the situation:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While IShowSpeed's tackle has been gaining much traction, his missed penalty against arch-rival KSI was by far the most talked about incident from the whole event.