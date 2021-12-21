Were Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo part of a Disney show?

Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo have been disrupting the respective fields they've been in for a while now. While 'The Problem Child' has taken over the boxing scene, the latter has been the breakout musician of the year.

The two sensations have history with each other as well. The pair worked together on a Disney show years ago. Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo were members of a Disney show called Bizaardvark. Paul took up the character of 'Dirk' while the Grammy nominated artist was known as 'Paige' on the show.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Meet the cast of the new Disney show I'm on "Bizaardvark" 🙌🏼 love these guys Meet the cast of the new Disney show I'm on "Bizaardvark" 🙌🏼 love these guys https://t.co/qTldydUydF

Bizaardvark ran for three seasons from 2016-2019 and was based around teenagers and their content creation endeavors. The show was quick to gain popularity among teenagers.

However, Jake Paul was only a part of the show for about a year as he was let go by Disney in 2017. At the time, Paul had established a massive social media presence and was seemingly outgrowing the show. Moreover, his troublesome personality became a lot to handle for the production.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo was the co-main on Bizaardvark and stayed until the show came to an end. The two have since established names for themselves as some of the most talked about celebrities in the world.

Are Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo still in touch?

Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo have reportedly not spoken since the show, however, both recently had positive things to say about each other. While speaking to the LA Times, the young singer tipped her hat to Paul, who spotted her talent at a very young age. She said:

"I haven't seen him since he left the show. But the last thing he said to me was, 'You're gonna sell out stadiums one day, kid.' He called my success. God, my publicist would not appreciate me saying this. He was very nice to me. I don't really follow all the stuff he does online anymore."

Jake Paul @jakepaul



I guess today is that day. Los Angeles Times @latimes



“He called it. God, my publicist would not appreciate me saying this. He was very nice to me. I don’t really follow all the stuff he does online anymore.” How Jake Paul, of all people, was the first to identify Rodrigo’s pop-star potential“He called it. God, my publicist would not appreciate me saying this. He was very nice to me. I don’t really follow all the stuff he does online anymore.” latimes.com/entertainment-… How Jake Paul, of all people, was the first to identify Rodrigo’s pop-star potential“He called it. God, my publicist would not appreciate me saying this. He was very nice to me. I don’t really follow all the stuff he does online anymore.” latimes.com/entertainment-… I used to tell her that I would brag about knowing her one day.I guess today is that day. twitter.com/latimes/status… I used to tell her that I would brag about knowing her one day. I guess today is that day. twitter.com/latimes/status…

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has been quite vocal about his love for his former co-star and is even a self-proclaimed number one fan of Olivia Rodrigo as per his Instagram and Twitter bio.

