Did Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis? Controversial ending to grudge match explained

After months of build-up and back-and-forth trash talk on social media, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally locked horns on October 14 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. In what turned out to be an underwhelming affair, the YouTuber-turned-boxer emerged as the winner in the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight.

Paul got the better of Danis in the majority of the six-round fight. But in the last round, things took a bizarre turn as 'El Jefe' attempted a guillotine choke on 'Maverick'. This led to an all-out brawl as members from both teams as well as security personnel stepped into the ring.

This led to Paul getting his hand raised via disqualification. The fight marked the 28-year-old's first victory as a professional boxer.

Dillon Danis' friend and Irish superstar Conor McGregor took to social media to share his thoughts on the fight. 'The Notorious' uploaded a post on Twitter, sharing his appreciation for Danis and criticizing Paul for his performance.

"I was impressed [by Danis]. Good shots. Need to believe in his shots more and more and let them go. Some of them were alright. Some of them he was throwing were alright, yeah? He just need to let them go a little bit more. what's our man [Paul] do anyway? he didn't even wobble him [Danis]. he didn't even hurt time. You little fool," said Conor Mcgregor.

