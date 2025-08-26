  • home icon
  Did Luke Rockhold date Demi Lovato? A closer look at the ex-UFC star's relationship with the pop icon

Did Luke Rockhold date Demi Lovato? A closer look at the ex-UFC star's relationship with the pop icon

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 26, 2025 05:29 GMT
Everything to know about Luke Rockhold
Everything to know about Luke Rockhold's (left) relationship with Demi Lovato (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]

Luke Rockhold is set to enter the squared circle for the first time in a bridgerweight title fight against former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till in the main event of Misfits 22, dubbed as 'Ring of Thrones.' The boxing card will take place on Aug. 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

In his last octagon outing at UFC 278 in 2022, the former middleweight kingpin suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Paulo Costa. He then made appearances in BKFC and Karate Combat. Last year in August, Rockhold competed at Craig Jones Invitational 1, losing to Patrick Downey via unanimous decision.

Did Luke Rockhold date Demi Lovato?

Luke Rockhold and Demi Lovato met in an MMA gym in Los Angeles, California, and made their romance public after making an appearance at UFC 205 in 2016 at Madison Square Garden. Notably, the former UFC fighter and Lovato got identical smiley-face tattoos on their little fingers during the early stages of their relationship.

However, a year later, in January 2017, Rockhold and Lovato split up. During an interview with Athlete's Voice in 2018, the 40-year-old opened up about his bond with the American musician and expressed his admiration:

''I found myself moved from the sports pages to the gossip pages again recently when I dated Demi Lovato. It is what it is. I was in the gym and watched her train. She’s passionate. She’s talented. I took to that and we hung out a bit. Anytime you find someone like that, I appreciate passionate, driven women, it’s nice. And at the time, it was fun for me and she’s still a nice girl. I’ve learned it is what they make of it.''

There are currently no reports regarding Rockhold's personal life, as he is busy preparing for his boxing debut against Darren Till on Saturday.

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
