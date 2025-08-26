Did Luke Rockhold date Demi Lovato? A closer look at the ex-UFC star's relationship with the pop icon

Luke Rockhold is set to enter the squared circle for the first time in a bridgerweight title fight against former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till in the main event of Misfits 22, dubbed as 'Ring of Thrones.' The boxing card will take place on Aug. 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester.In his last octagon outing at UFC 278 in 2022, the former middleweight kingpin suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Paulo Costa. He then made appearances in BKFC and Karate Combat. Last year in August, Rockhold competed at Craig Jones Invitational 1, losing to Patrick Downey via unanimous decision.Did Luke Rockhold date Demi Lovato?Luke Rockhold and Demi Lovato met in an MMA gym in Los Angeles, California, and made their romance public after making an appearance at UFC 205 in 2016 at Madison Square Garden. Notably, the former UFC fighter and Lovato got identical smiley-face tattoos on their little fingers during the early stages of their relationship.However, a year later, in January 2017, Rockhold and Lovato split up. During an interview with Athlete's Voice in 2018, the 40-year-old opened up about his bond with the American musician and expressed his admiration:''I found myself moved from the sports pages to the gossip pages again recently when I dated Demi Lovato. It is what it is. I was in the gym and watched her train. She’s passionate. She’s talented. I took to that and we hung out a bit. Anytime you find someone like that, I appreciate passionate, driven women, it’s nice. And at the time, it was fun for me and she’s still a nice girl. I’ve learned it is what they make of it.''There are currently no reports regarding Rockhold's personal life, as he is busy preparing for his boxing debut against Darren Till on Saturday.