"Did Minty Bets just have a fu*king stroke?" - Fans puzzled as popular sports bettor fumbles during UFC Vegas 107 live broadcast

Minty Bets caught the attention of fans during the start of UFC Vegas 107's main card on May 31 for her slip-up during the live broadcast. Bets rose to popularity for her bets in several different sports, including MMA. In 2025 she was signed by the UFC and currently serves as a betting advisor as part of the promotion's broadcast deal with ESPN.
While discussing her betting strategy for first fight of the main card, Zachary Reese vs. Dusko Todorovic, Bets found herself unable to find the words needed to explain her approach, leading her to repeat herself on several occasions.
The awkward moment was gone viral in the MMA world, with a snippet of the moment being uploaded to X by Superbeast MMA, where Bets said:
"I've got to find something similar for a better price. Excuse me, I've got to find something similar for a better price. Oops, I'm so sorry. I've got to find something similar for a better price and I am betting on, oh my goodness, sorry. I am betting on, yeah, I'm betting on a second-round finish because everyone is loving a first-round finish here."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Superbeast MMA shared the following reaction to the clip:
"I think Minty Bets needs a software update."
Another fan took to X to share a similar reaction, as @TylerWarner1 wrote:
"Did Minty Bets just have a f*cking stroke? What the f**k just happened?"
However, there were also many fans who chose to call out the sports-betting advisor. Fans felt that the incident exposed Bets for not making her own bets, and that she was reading off of a teleprompter that had suffered a glitch, hence her mishap during the broadcast.
One fan sarcastically quipped:
"I guess Minty doesn't make her own bets lol. I'm shocked."
"Minty "Joe Biden" Bets"
See more fan reactions below: