Did Nate Diaz retire?

Nate Diaz recently offered his fans some insight into his future in the sport of MMA. He revealed he was looking to retire soon. However, Diaz also admitted he's targeting one more fight before hanging his gloves up for good.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports at Shaq's Fun House party in LA, the Stockton native revealed he was done with the fight game and was looking to ride out into the sunset with one last fight against Dustin Poirier.

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like, now. I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him and them and the game. I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Check out Nate Diaz's interaction with TMZ Sports right here:

Diaz further asserted that Poirier would not be able to do much damage in a fight against him when asked about his prospects inside the octagon against 'The Diamond'.

Diaz is currently left with one fight on his contract. Considering the way he has talked about his future in the promotion and the sport, re-signing with the UFC appears to be off the table.

Nate Diaz rules out a third fight against Conor McGregor

While in conversation with Adam's Apple Shaq's Fun House party, Nate Diaz declared he was no longer interested in bringing his beef with Conor McGregor to an end inside the octagon.

Here's what the American had to say when asked about a potential trilogy fight against the Dubliner:

"Not right now. He's got a lot of work to do."

Watch Diaz's interview below:

McGregor and Diaz have locked horns with each other on two different occasions. Their rivalry currently sits at one win apiece.

UFC 196, which took place back in March 2016, marked their first meeting inside the octagon. Diaz walked away with a second-round submission win via rear-naked choke, shocking the world in the process.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Irishman was able to pull the feud level in their next outing at UFC 202 back in August 2016. McGregor managed to outperform Diaz over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

Edited by Harvey Leonard