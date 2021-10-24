Did Nico Ali Walsh win his fight last night?

Nico Ali Walsh recently butt heads with James Wesley II and emerged triumphant, marking his second KO/TKO win in as many fights. However, it took Walsh a bit longer to bring the bout to an end this time around.

Fighting on the Jamel Herring-Shakur Stevenson card at the State Farm Arena, Nico Ali Walsh bolstered his record to 2-0.

Walsh managed to drop his opponent twice before his team waved the towel to bring the onslaught to an end. Walsh initially sent Wesley to the ground with a right hand at the end of the second round. What followed in the third round was no different. Wesley was sent sprawling on the mat, barely ten seconds removed from the third-round bell.

Although Wesley managed to find his feet after every knockdown, his head trainer Lama Wright waved the towel to call the fight off in the third round.

Nico Ali Walsh on the pressures of his name

Nico Ali Walsh carries the name and legend of perhaps the greatest boxer who ever lived, Muhammad Ali. Although his grandfather's repute may open many doors for Walsh, it also weighs him down with the burden of expectations and pressure.

In the wake of the blitzkrieg he recorded against Jordan Weeks in his professional debut, here's what he had to say about the pressures of the 'Ali' name:

"I was just running from the name so much. But I cannot run from it, especially in the sport I'm in now. So I've really been trying to embrace it. And so I would say it's more pride now and I'm blessed that that's the way it's turned out because it hasn't always been that way." (h/t: CNN)

Fans have credited Nico Ali Walsh for breathing new life into his grandfather's legacy. However, he still has a long way to go before his name can be mentioned in the same breath as Muhammad Ali.

