Did Paddy Pimblett sign a new contract with the UFC?

Paddy Pimblett's rise in the UFC has been astronomical. With just two fights in the organization, the Englishman is already a fan favorite. According to his manager, Graham Boyland, Pimblett has signed a new lucrative contract with the UFC.

Boyland, who also runs Cage Warriors, told Mirror Fighting that the Englishman's fight purse was going to significantly increase from his next fight at the O2 Arena. Graham, Pimblett's manager, confirmed that the 27-year-old is currently on big money:

"Everybody goes into the UFC on a standard contract. There's no difference in what you're doing, you've got to go and improve yourself. I can categorically tell you that contract [standard UFC contract] is gone, that's gone. He's on fu***ng big money now."

In a previous interview on The Dave Portnoy Show With Eddie & Co., 'The Baddy' had revealed that he was on a standard contract which paid twelve thousand each for win and show, for his first two fights.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to lock horns with Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs. Aspinall this Saturday. The bout will mark Pimblett's third fight in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett talks about his upcoming fight with Jordan Leavitt

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the Scouser said that he would flatline Jordan Leavitt in their upcoming matchup on July 23. Pimblett stated that he was better than the American in every aspect of the game:

"It's going to be hilarious lad, when I absolutely flatline him and put him to sleep because he has got nothing for me. I don't care where the fight goes. Wrestling, I'm a better wrestler, jiu-jitsu, I've got better jiu-jitsu. Striking? His is non-existent. He's got a little fatty a** leg kick, it's about it."

The 27-year-old further criticized the American for not taking risks and playing it safe during fights. Pimblett further dared Leavitt to stand and strike with him during their upcoming fight:

"He is a type of fighter, he doesn't come to win, he comes not to lose. I dare him to stay and stand with me. I do, I dare him to stand with me and we'll see who goes down first, because I won't be shooting no takedowns."

Paddy Pimblett is on a four-fight win streak. 'The Monkey King', meanwhile, is currently on a two-fight win streak.

