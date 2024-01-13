"Did people think that would actually happen?" - News of Khabib Nurmagomedov not fighting at UFC 300 falls flat with fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov's team has once again confirmed that the former champion's UFC 254 title defense was his last performance.

After rumors of Nurmagomedov's potential return began to form on social media, American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez released a video shutting down any speculation. Mendez confirmed that the former lightweight remains devoted to his family and will 'never' fight again.

In the video, Mendez said:

"Regarding the nonsense of Khabib coming back and me and him training, there's been no such thing happening. We're not discussing training [and] we never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said. He's devoting his time to his family. He's not working people's corners and he's not going to ever fight [again]."

Mendez also mentioned that while he does occasionally work with his former fighter, their training is purely cardio-based fitness exercises with no fight-specific sessions.

While some fans reacted to the video, many disregarded the announcement after having little belief that Nurmagomedov would return.

Of the many comments, none displayed legitimate surprise as a reaction to Mendez.

Many fans expressed similar reactions, commenting:

"The people who thought Khabib was coming back are the same people that give their banking info to scammers"

"We knew this"

"The return is Paul Felder. Sorry folks"

"He said he's retired. How many ways does he have to say it..."

Why won't Khabib Nurmagomedov fight again?

Despite not fighting since 2020, fans still desire a return from Khabib Nurmagomedov and fantasize at the thought of a future title fight involving 'The Eagle.'

Still just 35 years old, Nurmagomedov has remained in good shape since hanging up the gloves. The former champion's teammate, Islam Makhachev, has stated that his friend and mentor still does not miss daily workouts. However, every representative of the former pound-for-pound no. 1 fighter remains adamant that a return will not occur.

After submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov announced his emotional retirement. Following the passing of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the Dagestani declared that he would not make another walk without him and devote the rest of his time to his mother and family.