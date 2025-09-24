Did Ramon Taveras survive a shooting? All you need to know about the UFC star's ordeal

Ramon Taveras is among the most intriguing fighters on the UFC roster to watch out for today. He signed with the UFC in 2023 after two stints in Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). The 31-year-old American, who has a professional record of 10-3, is now set to face Jack Jenkins at UFC Perth this weekend in a featherweight contest.Ahead of Taveras' upcoming fight, let's take a look at how the Florida-born fighter once survived a drive-by shooting right outside his mother's house.Did Ramon Tavares survive a shooting?On July 29 last year, Ramon Taveras narrowly escaped becoming a victim of a drive-by shooting right outside his mother's house in Jacksonville, Florida. Taveras was leaving his mother's house and walking toward his car when he was shot at multiple times by assailants in another vehicle nearby.The UFC fighter was forced to draw his weapon and return fire after escaping unharmed in the initial flurry as the assailants drove off. In a social media post after the incident, Taveras revealed that he lost his brother due to gun violence and expressed his dismay at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for not doing their part in helping deliver justice. He wrote:&quot;Monday, July 29, 2024, at 10:05 pm, a group of armed men drove up on me at my mother’s house and tried to take my life. By the grace of God, I made it out with no injuries and was able to grab my own firearm and return fire in self-defense. This city is unforgiving, and it’s worse that JSO [Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office] does nothing to correct the problem. I lost my brother in 2019 due to gun violence, and his killers are yet to be caught. Now I find myself almost in the same situation.He continued:“JSO did the bare minimum for my brother and is now doing the same for me. They assumed I was targeted due to 'gang violence' or a problem I caused... I will use this situation to speak out against the ineffectiveness of JSO and their disregard for the less fortunate parts of the city. They seem indifferent to whether lives are lost or at risk. I am sick of it!&quot; [H/t: MMA Fighting]