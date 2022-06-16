Did recently released UFC fighter Askar Mozharov falsify his records?

Earlier this month, Sherdog reported that the recently released UFC fighter Askar Mozharov and his team falsified the fighter's record. After re-examining Mozharov's record, the Sherdog Fight Finder team revised the Ukranian's record from 21-7 to 19-13.

The reputed MMA website revealed that the fighter and his team had made several attempts to deceive the Fight Finder team.

Sherdog claimed the fighter had changed his name from Artur Shadkov to Askar Mozharov with the intent of erasing losses from his record. The website also revealed that the fighter's team tried to claim that he did not take part in the events he had lost.

According to Sherdog, Mozharov's managers even submitted non-existent wins to further pad his record.

After the fighter's first-round loss to Alonzo Menifield at UFC Fight Night 207, the light heavyweight was released from the promotion due to the fraudulent record controversy.

Askar Mozharov's failed attempts to erase losses from his record

In addition to changing his name and adding non-existent wins to his record, Askar Mozharov and his team pulled out all the stops to fool the Sherdog Fight Finder team.

One of Mozharov's attempts to erase a loss came in the form of an email from a person claiming to be a representative of the Full Metal Dojo (FMD). The person claimed the fighter's loss in FMD did not happen as he never fought for the promotion.

The email was later found to be fake, as it was sent from a Russian address despite the promotion working out of the US and Thailand. Furthermore, Sherdog also found footage of the actual fight in which the Ukranian lost.

Watch the actual Full Metal Dojo fight in which Mozharov lost:

In 2016, a person claimed that Mozharov did not compete in the The Legend King Championship (LKC) in China. For validation, the fighter's team presented an edited poster of the event, replacing Mozharov with another fighter named Hassan Atagayev.

Sherdog's team nullified these claims after finding actual footage of the event where Mozharov lost via submission. The website further noted that this particular email was sent via a Russian ID despite the fight organization operating out of China.

Watch the actual LKC event where the Ukranian lost:

