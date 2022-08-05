Did Sam Alvey's wife, McKey Sullivan win America's Next Top Model?

UFC fighter Sam Alvey's wife Brittany 'McKey' Alvey widely known as McKey Sullivan, won the 11th cycle of America's Next Top Model in 2008. She is a highly successful fashion model, appearing in various magazines and participating in a number of high-profile runways. After winning America's Next Top Model, Sullivan won a contract with CoverGirl cosmetics, a contract with Elite Model Management and a billboard in Times Square.

During the 33-year-old's modeling career, she won two magazine awards in 2009 and 2008. Sullivan was named in People Magazine's Most Beautiful People of 2009 and was also ranked the 44th sexiest woman of 2008 by BuddyTv.

The married couple have six children together and both practice MMA, with McKey being a self-proclaimed MMA enthusiast and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. This is obviously helpful given that her husband is currently fighting in the UFC.

Although his wife doesn't compete in MMA, Sam Alvey has credited the model for his success within the sport, stating in an old interview with MMAWeekly that McKey does most of the research on his opponents:

"She does all the research into my opponents. She and I and all of my coaches will put together a game plan, and she keeps me on task when I’m in the cage."

When is Sam Alvey fighting in the UFC again and who will he face?

Sam Alvey will step into the octagon this weekend where he will face Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill in Las Vegas. 'Smile'n' is currently winless in his last eight fights, with his last success in the UFC cage coming in 2018 against Gian Villante.

However, Alvey did get a rare draw when facing Da Un Jung in 2020 at UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje. His opponent, Oleksiejczuk, has had mixed success in the organization himself, winning four of his eight bouts since joining the UFC.

Watch Andrew Whitelaw interview Alvey on behalf of Sportskeeda here:

This weekend could very well be the last time Alvey fights in the UFC, as failing to win in nine bouts will be hard for Dana White and the organization to ignore. His Polish opponent did lose his last bout against Dustin Jacoby. However, he will still be a tough task for the American to overcome and could likely be the final straw on Alvey's UFC career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far