Did Sean O'Malley win The Ultimate Fighter?

Sean O'Malley earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series and has never featured on The Ultimate Fighter.

O'Malley has become one of the most talked-about names in the world of MMA. 'Sugar' introduced himself to UFC fans with a sensational first-round KO of Alfred Khashakyan on Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2017. That performance alone earned O'Malley his UFC contract.

He made his official UFC debut later that year in December 2017 as he competed in the co-main event of The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale. However, the bantamweight fighter was only featured on the TUF finale card. He did not participate in the series.

'Sugar' impressed in his first promotional bout as he picked up a unanimous decision win over a tough Terrion Ware.

Watch the short highlights of O'Malley vs. Terrior Ware below:

Following that victory, Sean O'Malley earned a spot on the main card of UFC 222 in March 2018 and he did not disappoint. 'Sugar' picked up a unanimous decision win over Andre Soukhamthath after three rounds of riveting action.

Who broke Sean O'Malley's leg?

Sean O'Malley is no stranger to leg injuries. The bantamweight prospect suffered his first leg injury during his aforementioned bout against Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222.

While O'Malley dominated Soukhamthath for two rounds in that fight, he ended up injuring his foot in the third round. This was after Soukhamthath checked one of his leg kicks. This immediately sent O'Malley into a great deal of pain.

Fortunately for 'Sugar', Soukhamthath immediately took the fight to the ground instead of forcing O'Malley to engage in a stand-up battle. Had he forced O'Malley to trade shots on the feet, the fight could've likely been waved off in his favor as 'Sugar' was clearly struggling.

Nevertheless, O'Malley managed to get his hand raised and did his post-fight octagon interview while on the ground. He had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Watch O'Malley's octagon interview below:

Sean O'Malley went on to generate more hype around him after dispatching his next two opponents in the first round. However, it all came crashing down for the rising bantamweight prospect when he faced Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252 in August 2020.

In the first round of their bout, O'Malley suffered another serious leg injury to the same foot. Vera took advantage of a hobbled O'Malley and finished him by dropping elbows from the top position.

O’Malley was handed his first career loss by Vera. However, he got back into the win column and broke into the bantamweight rankings with a win over Raulian Paiva in December 2021. 'Sugar' had a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz last time out in July.

The 27-year-old now occupies the No.13 spot in the bantamweight pecking order and is set for a major step-up in competition as he takes on No.1-ranked former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. While O'Malley is a huge underdog in this one, a convincing win could instantly propel him into a title shot.

