Did Terrel Williams ever apologize to Prichard Colon? Brain-injured boxer's opponent's reaction to the tragic incident

The gut-wrenching story of Prichard Colon is among the most tragic tales in boxing history. The American-born Puerto Rican suffered a career-ending head injury during his ill-fated bout against Terrel Williams in October 2015, which left him in a persistent vegetative state.

Given Colon's physical condition in the aftermath of their fight, Williams became a prime target of public scrutiny and was widely slammed for his dirty boxing.

While Terrel Williams hasn't made a public apology to Prichard Colon or his family, it is thought that he has made a private apology. However, Williams has publicly expressed sympathy and concern for Colon's health.

During an interview with The Ring in 2018, Williams opened up about his state of mind since the tragic fight. He said:

"I pray for Prichard every day. That's never going to change. I wish him nothing but peace and health... I would never intentionally harm someone like that... There has been a lot of malicious stuff that's being said about me, especially from the Colon family. If that is how they're going to cope with it, and it helps them heal, then that's what it is." (h/t distractify.com)

While the fans undoubtedly lambasted the budding professional pugilist regularly, Colon's parents also filed a $50 million lawsuit against the promoters and ringside doctors in May 2017 for letting their son get hurt. At the time of writing, Prichard Colon has not regained his speaking ability and continues to undergo physical therapy.

What exactly happened during the Prichard Colon vs. Terrel Williams boxing match in October 2015?

After his professional debut in February 2013, Prichard Colon established himself as one of the most promising prospects in the super welterweight division. After dispatching Vivian Harris in September 2015, 'Digget' was booked against Terrel Williams for a high-profile contest at the EagleBank Arena in Virginia.

While Colon appeared ahead on the judges' scorecards after the first five rounds of the fight, he was utterly unprepared for Williams' illegal blows to the back of his head throughout the fight.

After multiple illegal blows, Colon was knocked down in the ninth round and was later disqualified after the same round because his corner removed his gloves by mistake.

A dizzied Prichard Colon later threw up in the dressing room and was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a left-sided subdural hematoma. After his surgery, Colon remained in a coma for 221 days. While he later regained consciousness, he will need physical therapy, a motorized wheelchair, and a communication device for the foreseeable future.

