Did Terrel Williams get suspended? The aftermath of horrific Prichard Colon incident

Terrel Williams had no idea how drastically his life would change after his ill-fated super welterweight bout against Prichard Colon in October 2015. What was expected to be an exciting clash between two mercurial boxers turned into one of the most tragic tales in sports history.

During the fight, Prichard Colon was leading on the judges' scorecards after the first five rounds. However, he was grossly unprepared for his opponent's illegal "rabbit punches" to the back of his head throughout the fight. After Terrel Williams lost a point for his actions, Colon was knocked down in the ninth round and later disqualified for removing his gloves.

After the fight, Prichard Colon was rushed to the hospital for severe brain injury and was diagnosed with a left-sided subdural hematoma. As a result of Williams' illegal blows, Colon remained in a coma for 221 days and was left in a persistent vegetative state.

In the aftermath, Terrel Williams took a two-year break from boxing, returning a year after Colon awoke from his 221-day coma. According to reports, he was later handed an indefinite suspension by the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission for injuring his hand during a fight against David Grayton.

While the suspension was due to injury, many believed his illegal actions during the Prichard Colon fight also played a role in the commission's ultimate decision.

Terrel Williams punishment: Did Prichard Colon's last opponent apologize for his actions?

As mentioned, Terrel Williams was involved in one of the most tragic boxing accidents of all time and is widely blamed for causing Prichard Colon's life-altering brain injury. Needless to say, the former professional boxer faced intense public scrutiny for his dirty boxing and continues to receive online abuse from fans.

After the tragic fight, Williams is thought to have made a private apology to Colon's family, but he never went public with it. However, Williams has expressed his concern for the American-born Puerto Rican while maintaining that he doesn't hold himself responsible for what happened to Colon.

During an interview with The Ring in 2018, Terrel Williams opened up about his state of mind and said:

"I pray for Prichard every day. That's never going to change. I wish him nothing but peace and health... I would never intentionally harm someone like that... I don’t place any blame on myself. I prayed about it. I wish the young man really well. It’s a hard situation on me and a hard situation on Colon’s family."

At the time of writing, Prichard Colon has not regained his speaking ability and continues to undergo physical therapy.