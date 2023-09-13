Did Tracy Cortez's brother fight in the UFC? Exploring her brother's role in her MMA journey

Tracy Cortez is undoubtedly among the UFC's fastest-rising women's flyweight contenders. The 29-year-old is riding a 10-fight win streak and is the No.14-ranked fighter in her division. Her immense success as a mixed martial artist may be credited to her brothers, Jose Cortez and Reyes Cortez Jr.

Cortez began training in MMA at the age of 14 after being influenced by her oldest brother, Jose Cortez, who dreamt of competing in the UFC someday. He defeated UFC veteran Drew Fickett via split decision in November 2008 but was forced to retire from the sport due to cardiovascular problems. He was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer soon after and passed away in 2011.

Tracy Cortez sports a tattoo on her arm, honoring her brother, who influenced her decision to become an MMA fighter. While the 29-year-old struggled with severe depression after her brother's passing, she was nursed back to health by her family and Henry Cejudo's family.

Cortez's other brother, Reyes Cortez Jr., is also an MMA fighter. He last came up short against Payton Talbott at Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) season 7. Talbott managed to defeat Cortez Jr. via unanimous decision, handing the Mexican his second loss in the DWCS competition.

While Reyes Cortez Jr. wasn't granted a UFC contract, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has campaigned on his behalf and called for the promotion to give him a chance. Cejudo pointed out how interesting it would be to book Tracy Cortez and her brother on the same card.

Tracy Cortez booked to face Jasmine Jasudavicius at Noche UFC on September 16

Tracy Cortez is set to return to the octagon after more than a year away from competition. The 29-year-old is booked to face Jasmine Jasudavicius at the Noche UFC this weekend.

Noche UFC will be headlined by a title rematch between the reigning women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. The special Mexican Independence Day event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This bout will mark Cortez's first fight since May 2022, and she will be looking to extend her winning streak to 11. While she was booked against Amanda Ribas in December last year, the 29-year-old Mexican-American was forced to pull out due to injury during fight week.

Tracy Cortez last fought Melissa Gatto at UFC 274 and secured a unanimous decision victory. Meanwhile, Jasmine Jasudavicius is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. She last beat Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision.