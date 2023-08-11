"Lets give this man a shot" - Henry Cejudo campaigns for Reyes Cortez Jr's contract to have the first brother-sister duo in UFC history

Henry Cejudo is still coming off the heels of a bitter loss to Aljamain Sterling. Not long ago, the former UFC bantamweight champion faced 'Funk Master' at UFC 288 in an unsuccessful bid to reclaim his divisional throne. Despite mounting a competitive effort, 'Triple C' simply wasn't able to pull it off.

Fortunately, the Olympic gold medalist is more than just a fighter. He has also proven himself as a capable coach, which is why he always keeps his eyes on any emerging fighters brimmming with talent. This is the case with Cejudo's take on Reyes Cortez Jr., who recently lost on Dana White's Contender Series.

Screenshot of Henry Cejudo supporting Reyes Cortez Jr.

Despite the loss, Reyes Cortez Jr. has asked both Dana White and Sean Shelby to keep him in mind if ever they need a short-notice fighter. This drew Cejudo's attention, who championed his cause and called for the UFC to book him alongside his sister Tracy Cortez, who fights in the women's flyweight division.

However, it is unlikely that the promotion will see eye to eye with their resident Olympic gold medalist. Furthermore, they are likely to be more interested in booking him for a fight than anything else. He was initially scheduled to face Marlon 'Chito' Vera but had to withdraw due to injury.

There's been no news on his next fight since then, but he previously expressed an interest in facing Aljamain Sterling's close friend and fellow top bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili. Whether that matchup comes to pass remains to be seen, but fans will be eager for Cejudo's return.

Why did Henry Cejudo retire in the first place?

There's still no definitive answer as to why Henry Cejudo retired in the first place. After defeating Dominick Cruz in a successful title defense of his bantamweight crown, 'Triple C' stunned the MMA world by announcing his retirement in the post-fight interview. At the time, speculation was rampant.

Screenshot of Henry Cejudo's retirement

Cejudo claimed to be retiring due to his apparent desire to raise a family. Many, however, believed that it was merely a negotiation tactic that backfired, as the UFC did not offer him a more lucrative contract. Instead, Cejudo pleaded with the promotion for years to return before Dana White finally agreed.