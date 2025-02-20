"Did he try to scam them as well?" - Fans react as Logan Paul is denied entry into another country after infamous ban by Japan

Logan Paul is no longer welcome in Egypt, with the country joining Japan as the second to ban the controversial social media influencer. The incident stems from an initial plan for him to explore the Pyramids of Giza with fellow YouTube sensation, MrBeast. Unfortunately, it didn't pass, and now fans have chimed in.

Ad

While the exact reasoning behind the Egyptian government's decision to ban Paul remains unclear, it may have been due to concerns about Paul's potential treatment of a site of cultural importance. Regardless, in a clip shared on X/Twitter by Drama Alert, Paul said the following about the ban:

"Exploring the pyramids or something, and I love the pyramids. So I was like, 'Jimmy [MrBeast], can I come?' He's like, 'For sure, dude.' And then a week later he called me and was like, 'Dude, unfortunately the Egyptian government said that you can't come, otherwise we can't come.'"

Ad

Trending

Check out Logan Paul detailing his ban from Egypt:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

As expected, the revelation that Paul is now banned from Egypt just as he is from Japan sent social media into a frenzy. Fans turned up to the tweet, forming a thread under which they discussed Paul's latest controversy, to which he is no stranger.

One fan poked fun at his reputation, accusing him of scamming.

"Did he try to scam them as well?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The jokes at Paul's expense continued to pop up.

"Classic Logan"

Others, meanwhile, praised the Egyptian government.

"Good!"

Another fan reminded Paul of the incident that led to his ban from entering Japan.

"Didn't you post a guy hanging from a tree in another country. I would start there"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Logan Paul's Egypt ban

If more countries follow suit, Paul could face unforeseen difficulties as a WWE Superstar, which often entails frequent travel worldwide.

Ad

Logan Paul and MrBeast have collaborated before

While Logan Paul was barred from visiting Egypt and collaborating with MrBeast in a Pyramid exploring video, he has worked with the latter. Ahead of his boxing match with Dillon Danis, the pair actually trained together, with MrBeast exhibiting a then newfound interest in fitness.

Expand Tweet

Paul ultimately defeated Danis via disqualification after the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist attempted an illegal guillotine choke. While rumors of a bout with Conor McGregor were previously making headlines, the matchup never came to fruition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.