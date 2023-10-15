What is a disqualification in boxing? Why was Dillon Danis disqualified? Controversial Logan Paul fight result decoded

Dillon Danis faced disqualification in his recently concluded fight against Logan Paul, which culminated in a chaotic scene with security swarming in the ring after the final round.

The fight saw Paul declared the winner of the first five rounds, with the official decision being ruled a disqualification in his favor. Paul dictated the pace of the fight, while Danis maintained a taunting demeanor behind a high guard. Despite Paul piecing together decent combinations, they lacked significant damage.

Dillon Danis's strategy relied on Paul tiring in the later rounds, which led to minimal action in the early stages of the fight. However, as the second round unfolded, Paul began to assert dominance. In the later rounds, Danis started to tire and opened up, though his punches remained ineffective.

To understand Dillon Danis' loss, it's important to understand disqualification in boxing, a punitive measure taken by the referee or officials when a fighter commits a serious violation of the rules. Disqualification may involve a fighter being removed from the match, typically resulting in a loss for the disqualified boxer. Common reasons for disqualification in boxing include excessive fouls, unsportsmanlike conduct, or any actions that are deemed to be unsafe or illegal in the sport.

Dillon Danis committed a foul in the form of an illegal guillotine choke in the boxing match against Logan Paul. In boxing, this action can be categorized as a "foul" since it's not permitted under boxing rules. This move involves using the arms to constrict the opponent's neck and is considered dangerous as well as against the rules of boxing.

Logan Paul calls out Conor McGregor following Dillon Danis DQ victory

Logan Paul emerged victorious in his highly-anticipated grudge match against Dillon Danis, even though the bout failed to live up to the pre-fight hype.

As the match neared its conclusion, Paul appeared on the cusp of securing a unanimous decision victory. However, a dramatic twist unfolded when Danis, in a last-ditch effort, attempted to trap Paul in a guillotine choke, leading to his disqualification.

In a fiery post-fight interview, Paul shifted his focus to Conor McGregor, who had recently made disparaging remarks about his fiancée, Nina Agdal. In response, Paul issued a challenge to McGregor, saying:

"Hey, Conor McGregor you see that? I took your b*tch and put him on a walk. Who's the real fighter now bruh? Maybe if Conor McGregor wants to stand up for his b*tch, I'll face him next year."

