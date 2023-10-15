YouTuber Bradley Martyn passes confident verdict on Logan Paul's alleged drug use

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn is pretty much sure that Logan Paul is using steroids to enhance his performance. Paul has been accused of steroid usage on several occasions. In the final days of the lead-up to his October 14 boxing match against Dillon Danis, drug testing became a major point of debate as well.

However, Bradley Martyn, who is known for making some controversial remarks himself, had no doubt in this regard. He recently claimed on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter):

“Logan Paul is 100% on steroids.”

Martyn accuses Paul of using steroids

Whether Martyn’s remarks are backed with some insider information or if it is a mere reaction to spending money on a lackluster fight last night is up for debate.

Bradley Martyn ‘threatens’ to sue Logan Paul and others

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis competed in a six-round boxing match on Misfits Boxing’s PPV event on October 14. ‘Maverick’ dominated every single round of the fight as Danis refused to engage and resorted to grappling attempts instead.

Paul won the contest via disqualification as Dillon Danis’ shenanigans nearly started a brawl inside the ring in the closing moments of the fight. Most of the fight fans thought that the event was a waste of their time and money. Bradley Martyn is no exception. He posted on ‘X’:

“I’m sueing Dillion Danis. Logan Paul, and DAZN, I want my $ back.”

Via Bradley Martyn's 'X' account