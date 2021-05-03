Did Zhang Weili cut off her hair after losing her strawweight title to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261?

Zhang Weili recently cut her hair short after losing her strawweight title to Rose Namajunas at UFC Vegas 261. The former UFC strawweight title holder posted a photo of her short hair on her Instagram page on Monday.

"Seems to go back to the beginning of the practice of Sanda. I'm a teenager," captioned Weili.

While short hair is undoubtedly less of a hassle, it is interesting to note that Weili's foe Rose Namajunas also sports a similar hairdo. ‘Thug’ had her previously long blonde hair cut off before she met Paige VanZant for their main event at UFC Fight Night 80 on Dec 10, 2015.

Posting a picture of the new hairstyle, Rose Namajunas wrote:

“It’s a fight not a beauty pageant. Sh**’s in my way at practice… cut it off.”

Zhang Weili is confident of a comeback

Zhang Weili suffered the first knockout defeat of her career against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261. Prior to that, Weili's lone career loss was via a decision against Meng Bo in the China MMA League in November 2013.

Zhang Weili was unbeaten in the UFC with a 5-0 record since her debut in 2018. The 31-year-old had won the title from Jessica Andrade in China back in August 2019 and defended it in the “2020 Fight of the Year” against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

However, Weili fell short against Rose Namajunas as a left head kick knocked her out just 73 seconds into the opening round.

Asking for a rematch, Zhang Weili wrote on Instagram:

“I want to congratulate Rose on her victory. She bounced back from her defeat. I believe I will also come back, only beat a great champion, to become a legend, and beat a legend, I will become a new me. Before, my goal was to win the UFC championship, but today, I have a higher goal than that. Thank you! It’s normal to lose and win. That’s the UFC. Andrade, Joanna, Rose have all lost and they all come back and try again. I have deepened my understanding of UFC today. So I believe I can come back. Hopefully the UFC will schedule a rematch soon.”