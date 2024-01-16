"Didn't even try to make it about himself" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's massive donation to an ailing Ryan Curtis

After the news of Irish MMA fighter Ryan Curtis' injury surfaced on social media, Conor McGregor's reaction elicited a positive reaction from fans.

As first reported by fellow Dublin fighter Leah McCourt, Curtis suffered a freak accident in training, resulting in the end of his career and potential paralysis. McCourt urged fans to continue spreading Curtis' story and set up a GoFundMe account for the former flyweight to assist his family with medical costs.

On Jan. 14, McGregor posted a video on X announcing that he had donated to the GoFundMe page himself with a $25 thousand offering.

Expand Tweet

While some of McGregor's critics chastised 'The Notorious' for the 'small' donation in relation to his net worth, most fans approved of the post. Fans complimented the former double champion for the seemingly selfless act while using his platform to promote the GoFundMe page instead of boasting about his charitable act.

Fans praised the SBG Ireland fighter on Reddit for not 'making it about himself.'

Fan reaction to Conor McGregor's tweet [via r/UFC on Reddit]

Other fan comments included both positive and negative remarks, including:

"F*** now I like Conor again"

"Tbh I think Conor is one of the most down-to-Earth guys in the UFC (whenever he's not on a whiskey bender). He gives his staff Rolex watches, donates to children's hospitals, promotes fighters and does this kind of stuff. Hate or love him, he never forgot where he came from"

"Gave up coke for half a day"

"Yah I can't critique this, it's a good thing Conor did. Hopefully Curtis will be fine those injuries were horrifying."

View more fan reactions to Conor McGregor's donation below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's tweet on Reddit [via r/ufc on Reddit]

Were Conor McGregor and Ryan Curtis teammates?

With the news of Ryan Curtis' career-ending injury swarming MMA Twitter, fans have inquired about the Irish flyweight's martial arts background.

A close friend of Leah McCourt's, Curtis, lives and trained out of Dublin, Ireland. According to his social media, Curtis appeared to have trained at several gyms but seemed to base his camp at SBG Charlestown.

Though Conor McGregor has famously trained out of SBG Ireland for his entire career, the superstar has also worked at SBG Charlestown with Owen Roddy. However, McGregor did not appear to be familiar with Curtis prior to the latter's unfortunate injury.

Expand Tweet

Regardless, McGregor has supported the former fighter's family and has taken the situation to heart.