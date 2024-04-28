"Didn't go the way I wanted" - Ben Rothwell disappointed with KnuckleMania IV result despite TKO win over Todd Duffee

Ben Rothwell was seemingly dissatisfied despite winning his fight against Todd Duffee at BKFC: KnuckleMania IV (April 27, 2024).

'Big' Ben swiftly knocked down fellow former UFC fighter Duffee in their bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC: KnuckleMania IV. Duffee fell to the mat again after an exchange and appeared to signal that he won't be able to continue. Referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the match, and Rothwell was declared the winner via first-round TKO.

It's believed that Duffee suffered a stinger in his shoulder, a sort of nerve injury, which incapacitated him. Following the anticlimactic end to the highly anticipated heavyweight showdown, Rothwell expressed his disappointment during his in-ring post-fight interview. The 42-year-old said:

"I came here to knock him the f**k out for all of you. He cut my nose, and I was about to get payback. And he got hit, the first time he got knocked down, and the fight was over. It was already over there.

"I just needed to get one good connection, and this would've been a good, clean knockout. So, I can't control my opponent. I'm sorry to everybody, man. I came here to perform. You can see the work I've put in. I came here to get myself into a title fight."

'Big' Ben acknowledged that he has been lobbying for a shot at the BKFC heavyweight title and expected to secure a dominant stoppage victory over Todd Duffee to earn that. He suggested that the opportunity to KO Duffee was taken away from him.

Rothwell implied that the fans know what he's capable of, adding that he fights for them and will take every autograph/photograph possible with them after winning heavyweight gold.

Rothwell later posted an Instagram video, where he seemed to be celebrating with others. Calling out reigning BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill, the veteran athlete said:

"Hey, everybody, BKFC fans. The fight didn't go the way I wanted. But it's a TKO win. And I'm gonna go for the motherf**king title shot now. So, cheers to everybody. And hoorah! We're coming, Mick Terrill! F** yeah!"

David Feldman touches on Ben Rothwell potentially getting BKFC heavyweight title shot

During the BKFC: KnuckleMania IV post-fight press conference, BKFC president David Feldman indicated that Ben Rothwell could receive the next title shot against BKFC heavyweight champion Mick Terrill.

Feldman jestingly said that Rothwell doesn't want a title shot but immediately clarified that a Terrill-Rothwell matchup does make sense. Furthermore, he pointed out that both fighters have been great supporters of the BKFC organization and are fresh off good victories.

While the fight hasn't been officially announced yet, the BKFC head honcho hinted that things could be moving in that direction. Feldman asserted:

"They both came off good wins. They're both on a very good streak. And I think it's a collision course. So, I think that's what's next."

