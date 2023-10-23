"Didn't need five rounds to beat Al Iaquinta" - MMA Twitter erupts in debate over who is better: Islam Makhachev or Khabib Nurmagomedov

After Islam Makhachev's career-best performance at UFC 294, fans have begun to debate whether his talent and resume could surpass his former teammate and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It is not uncommon for fans to question a fighter's legacy following an impressive title defense, and with lightweight being a relatively newer division, the support for Makhachev has exploded overnight.

The ESPNMMA Twitter account posted a graphic following Islam Makhachev's win, noting that the victory extended his win streak to 13, tying Khabib Nurmagomedov's. Fans immediately began to debate in the comments, sparked by the caption:

"Will Islam surpass Khabib's winning streak?"

It did not take long for conversations to advance toward many suggesting Islam Makhachev could even be better than Nurmagomedov, which, of course, upset other fans.

A reply from Twitter user 'Eagle Trades' suggested Makhachev is already better than his predecessor, largely based on Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over retired lightweight Al Iaquinta. Contrary to what the post may suggest, however, Makhachev never fought Iaquinta.

Though Islam Makhachev may eventually surpass his former training partner, Nurmagomedov is largely still considered the greatest lightweight of all time. 'The Eagle' is the only UFC fighter to retire with the belt while holding an undefeated record. Being just 32 years old at the time of his last fight — a submission win over Justin Gaethje — many still also believe he is one of the biggest 'what if' fighters in MMA history.

While Makhachev is now gaining respect from fans and furthering his legacy, he will likely always face comparison to Nurmagomedov. The two remain close friends to this day and were sparring partners for the majority of each others' careers. Both fighters were also trained by Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez.

If Makhachev wins his next fight, he will also tie Nurmagomedov's lightweight record of three title defenses.