Brian Ortega's hard-fought victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night Mexico had a unique post-fight moment.

Ortega, following a dominant third-round submission, requested referee Marc Goddard not raise his hand in acknowledgment of the win. This act of respect towards the Mexican crowd, heavily supporting Rodriguez, has garnered mixed reactions.

Fans on social media have expressed their admiration for Ortega's sportsmanship, with one writing:

"A true warrior and a true gentleman. What a class act 👏👏"

Another commended his post-fight interview, acknowledging the crowd in Spanish, stating:

"What a class act! Crowd for PUMPED when they found out he knew Spanish."

However, some fans offered a more cynical interpretation, suggesting Ortega's actions were motivated by a desire to avoid boos from the partisan crowd:

"He didn't want to get booed... that was why"

Brian Ortega explains holding submission after Yair Rodriguez tap at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega's dramatic comeback victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City was marred by a controversial moment in the finish. After securing an arm-triangle choke in the third round, 'T-City' held onto the submission even after Rodriguez tapped and the referee intervened.

Ortega, returning from a two-year injury layoff, battled back from a dominant first round by Rodriguez to secure the submission win. However, his decision to hold onto the choke after the tap raised eyebrows and drew a stern reprimand from referee Marc Goddard.

Addressing the incident at the post-fight press conference, Ortega explained the reasoning behind his actions. He attributed it to difficulty hearing due to a clogged ear canal, stating:

"Starting from yesterday with the weight cut, I could feel my ears, they didn't really [stay open]. I'd have to [flex my jaw] a lot to kind of blow them out a lot. When I went in there, I just dove deep and I clenched my jaw and I couldn't really hear anything. The only way I can describe it is that I zoned out. It was just squeeze for dear life and it was like, 'Whatever you do, don't let go.' I guess I went in there a little too much."

