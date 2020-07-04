Diego Ferreira wants to fight as soon as possible, says Paul Felder is avoiding him

Diego Ferreira is coming off an impressive win back in February over Anthony Pettis, which earned him the performance of the night award. Having entered the fight on a five-fight winning streak, all eyes were on Diego Ferreira when he took on Anthony Pettis earlier this year and he didn't fail to impress. Now normally a winning streak this impressive would guarantee any fighter in any weight class a title shot but this is the lightweight division of the UFC. The most stacked division in the sport, a regular winning streak doesn't earn a title shot.

Diego Ferreira more or less knew this and that is why instead of calling for a title shot he decided to call out anyone who was willing to face him. However, in that call out one name did stand out. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he went on record to talk about what are his next plans.

Diego Ferreira hopes he might fight soon.

Diego Ferreira first said that he didn't want to wait for a long time for his next match. Diego Ferreira said that he wanted to face anyone who was willing to lock horns with him. He mentioned Drew Dobber whom he was scheduled earlier this year in May before the pandemic hit.

“I’m interested to fight. I just don’t like to be hanging for too long,” said Diego Ferreira “For me, I like to be busy, and Dober’s been doing real good, like myself, and I think the fans want to see that, too. But at first I really wanted to fight with Paul Felder or Al Iaquinta. It’s not because I want to move up in the rankings. I think it makes sense more in the fight. But if Dober wants to fight, I’m down to fight."

Diego Ferreira then added that he was particularly interested in facing Paul Felder because he thinks Felder was avoiding him. Diego Ferreira said that Paul Felder pretended to not know him but actually did. Diego Ferreira said that the fight made sense for him but if it didn't happen he wouldn't wait long.

“I’d like to fight Paul Felder. I think he’s trying to avoid me. I think he tries to make it seem like he doesn’t know me, but he knows me. I’m not disrespecting him at all. I just want to fight him and get the spot I deserve, and I want to see how far I can go. I think that’s the fight that really makes sense for me. But if it doesn’t happen, I’m ready to fight anybody. I just don’t like to stay in a corner for too long.”