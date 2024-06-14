Diego Lopes gives instant reaction to UFC 303 fight announcement, says Brian Ortega could be stepping stone for title shot

Diego Lopes recently reacted to his addition to the UFC 303 fight card. The lineup for the International Fight Week PPV underwent significant changes in the past few hours, with one notable update being the inclusion of a featherweight bout between Lopes and Brian Ortega as the co-headliner of the event.

For Lopes, taking fights on short notice is not unfamiliar territory; in fact, he sees it as a significant opportunity, as 'T-City' is a former two-time title challenger and ranked No. 3 in the 145-pound rankings. The 29-year-old Brazilian couldn't refuse the offer, even though he had only two weeks to prepare for a bout against a highly regarded opponent like Ortega.

During a recent interview with ESPN Deportes, Lopes discussed his upcoming clash with Ortega and expressed confidence that a decisive victory at UFC 303 could propel him into title contention:

"I know people will complain because I'm the 14th-ranked. I know UFC offered the fight to other fighters who are in the rankings and don't have a fight [booked]. I know they didn't take [the fight], so they [UFC] called me, and they knew that I was going to take the biggest fight of my career against the No. 3 in the world."

He added:

"Ortega has been in the UFC for years, and his losses came against champions. So, I see this as a golden opportunity in my hands to take a step forward in the division. I think the chances are really big. Imagine if I defeat Ortega and see how the ranking changes. I'll be really high in the rankings without a doubt, and I'll be in the conversation to be the next in line. More if I win a solid way like I finished the last ones. I believe there's no doubt that I deserve a title shot."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below:

When did Diego Lopes and Brian Ortega last compete?

Diego Lopes is currently in remarkable form since his short-notice decision loss to Movsar Evloev in his promotional debut at UFC 288 in May 2023.

Lopes has achieved three consecutive first-round finishes, starting with victories over Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini. Most recently, he delivered an impressive 89-second knockout of Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300 in April.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega secured a comeback victory with a third-round submission against former rival Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico in February, ending a two-year hiatus. 'T-City' has fought only five times and secured victories in just two fights since his defeat to former champion Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December 2018.