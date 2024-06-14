BREAKING: Dana White announces new UFC 303 card - Alex Pereira to headline, a surprise in the co-main event

Dana White recently confirmed that the highly anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight will not be headlining the UFC 303 event due to the Irishman suffering an injury. On top of that, Jamahal Hill was also forced to withdraw from his co-main event fight against Carlos Ulberg due to injury.

White recently took to Instagram to share the news with fans and revealed the new main and co-main event fights.

He revealed that an exciting light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will now headline the UFC 303 event on June 29. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see Brian Ortega go up against the mercurial Diego Lopes in a featherweight bout.

In an Instagram video, White also announced a new opponent for Ulberg and said:

"Conor McGregor is out of [UFC] 303 vs. Michael Chandler with an injury... The new main event is Alex Pereira... He is facing former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka... The co-main event will be No.3-ranked Brian Ortega... and he will be taking on rising superstar Diego Lopes... Also, Jamahal Hill is out with a knee injury, so, Carlos Ulberg... will now be taking on Anthony Smith."

Check out Dana White's announcement in the video below:

This appears to settle all the drama surrounding the uncertainties of the UFC 303 main event over the past few weeks and give fan speculations a rest.

Earlier today, Helwani reported that the McGregor-Chandler fight would most likely be postponed and will take place at another pay-per-view event in August or September. The Schmo hinted that it could be at The Sphere in September.

In a later tweet, Helwani added that McGregor's injury wasn't severe but he could not reveal the exact timeline as he was requested not to do so by his source(s).

