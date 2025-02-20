Diego Lopes makes feelings known on getting featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski within two years of UFC debut

Diego Lopes recently shared his thoughts on earning his first title shot less than two years after making his UFC debut. On Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White announced that reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria had vacated his title, setting up Lopes to face former longtime titleholder Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant championship in the main event of UFC 314.

The matchup is scheduled for April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Lopes has been aiming for a shot at the 145-pound title ever since his dominant unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 306 in September 2024. Now, with his dream finally becoming a reality, the 30-year-old Brazilian took to X to reflect on his journey and hardships since entering the UFC. He wrote:

"I have worked like no one else in recent years; I have accepted challenges and dares that the UFC has put in front of me, and I have said yes in every situation, even when it was not favorable for me. In less than 2 years within the UFC, I will have my opportunity for the title. I will not fail. Dream, believe, and make it happen. #AndNew"

Check out Diego Lopes' post below:

Lopes made his promotional debut in a short-notice bout against Movsar Evloev at UFC 288 in May 2023, where he fell short via unanimous decision. However, he has since bounced back in dominant fashion, racking up five wins inside the octagon, including two in the past year.

Alexander Volkanovski shows respect to Diego Lopes ahead of UFC 314 title showdown

After his featherweight title fight against Diego Lopes was announced for UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski took to his YouTube channel and weighed in on the upcoming matchup:

"Lopes is obviously a dangerous dude. A bit of a different matchup to Ilia [Topuria]. Obviously, they are both dangerous fighters. Yeah, I’m really looking forward to this one and feeling excited. I’m feeling great, and I’m only going to get better from here, so that’s a scary thing, especially for Lopes."

'The Great' further praised Lopes and his skills but expressed that he's focused on reclaiming the 145-pound title:

"I think Lopes is in for a very, very hard fight. He’s a gamer. He’s a great dude. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. A very nice fella. I’m sure he’s expecting to go out there and win the belt, but I’m sorry, mate, that ain’t happening. Good on you for being in this position. I’m happy you’re getting the opportunity to fight for the belt, but I’m still here and you ain’t having it. Sorry, mate."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (2:45):

Volkanovski last competed at UFC 298 in February 2024, where he lost his title to Topuria via a second-round knockout.

