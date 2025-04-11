Diego Lopes reduced to tears after emotional message from friends and family ahead of UFC 314

Diego Lopes was tearful after receiving emotional messages from well-wishers ahead of his impending bout. Lopes is set to lock horns with former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 for the vacant UFC featherweight strap.

The 30-year-old has finally received his much-deserved title shot. After losing in his promotional debut against Movsar Evloev at UFC 288, he rebounded by embarking on a five-fight win streak.

While performing media obligations for UFC 314, Lopes was surprised with heartfelt messages from his close friends and family back home, all of which made him emotional.

"Like, I don't have anyone you know? I'd give anything to leave the octagon with a win and hug my mother and father, but I won't be able to"

Unable to control the rush of emotions, the No. 3 UFC featherweight fighter asked for a paper towel and proceeded to state:

"It's great to know that there are so many people who support me, especially my family. I left them 11 years ago, when I left my home. I remember I was very clear with my mother, with my father, with my brothers, that I was only going to come home one day when I could give them a better life"

Lopes also shared that seeing his loved ones have his back has motivated him to win the UFC featherweight belt this weekend

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below:

Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez get into a heated exchange at UFC 314 pre-fight presser

Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez got into a heated argument at the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference. Rodriguez is scheduled to face UFC debutant Patricio Pitbull in a featherweight bout this weekend.

During the press conference, a reporter asked Lopes if he would be willing to face Rodriguez at Noche UFC later this year, should the two of them win their respective fights this weekend. The Brazilian responded by pointing out that 'El Pantera' is coming back from two consecutive losses and therefore, is not a worthy opponent to deserve a shot at the UFC gold.

Rodriguez appeared to take offence at Lopes' comments and fired back by bringing up an incident from the past when Lopes and his team allegedly jumped a fighter named Marco Beltran, who is a close friend of the 32-year-old Mexican UFC fighter.

Check out the back-and-forth between Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez below:

