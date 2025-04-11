Diego Lopes doesn't think highly of Ilia Topuria, but seems to have much respect for former champions, Alex Pereira and Alexander Volkanovski.

Topuria has vacated the featherweight title, which is up for grabs for Lopes in the main event of UFC 314 against Volkanovski. Ahead of the event, the 30-year-old appeared on a media segment for the promotion, where he gave a one or two-word description of certain UFC fighters.

Lopes described the fighters as follows:

Alex Pereira : 'great fight' (he meant 'great fighter.')

Max Holloway : 'legend'

Ilia Topuria: 'eh' (refused answer)

Movsar Evloev: 'leg hugger'

Daniel Cormier: 'good guy'

Jean Silva: 'funny guy'

Alexander Volkanovski: 'great champion'

Check out Diego Lopes' hilarious media segment below:

Despite being on a five-fight winning streak, Lopes is a slight betting underdog at UFC 314, even though Alexander Volkanovski is coming off two brutal knockout losses.

Many believe that the 30-year-old's best chance to become champion is by knocking out 'the Great' in the early rounds, as it will be his first five-round fight in the premier MMA promotion.

Diego Lopes shares thoughts on Ilia Topuria's lightweight move

Despite vacating the 145-pound title, Ilia Topuria has not yet been guaranteed a title shot at lightweight against Islam Makhachev.

Shortly after he was announced as one half of the UFC 314 main event, Lopes appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show. On being asked for his opinion about Topuria's future at lightweight, he said:

"He doesn't think that UFC will just give him a title shot moving up to 155. He might have to fight one more fight before he even gets that opportunity, but let's just see how that plays out."

When asked whether he would fight Topuria in the future, Lopes replied:

"100% 100%, know. I think Ilia is so young. I think he's 27, 28 maybe. In the future, I have one fight for this guy."

Check out Diego Lopes' comments below (10:10):

Both Volkanovski and Lopes have vowed to call out Movsar Evloev if victorious at UFC 314. With several contenders available at featherweight, Lopes vs. Topuria doesn't seem to be happening soon.

