Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez get into each other's faces post-UFC 314 presser after the former accuses the latter of threatening a female teammate

It appears Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez have no love for each other. The two featherweights recently got into a heated shouting match ahead of UFC 314 in Miami this weekend, with both hurling accusations at each other.

Lopes and Rodriguez are both booked to fight on the UFC 314 card. While Lopes will be fighting for the vacant featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in the main event, Rodriguez is set to go up against Patricio Pitbull. During the pre-fight press conference, the two men got into a fiery exchange and had to be held back by security personnel as things got heated.

Per @TotalPelea on X, after Rodriguez accused Lopes and his team of physically violating his teammate Marco Beltran, 'El Pantera' was blamed for allegedly threatening a female on the featherweight title contender's team.

Intriguingly, Lopes and Rodriguez continued their discussion after the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference. Under the watchful eye of the UFC's security personnel, the two featherweights resumed their heated exchange on stage while pointing and yelling at each other.

After some time, they were separated by security. It's worth noting that Rodriguez also recently expressed his dismay at Lopes representing Mexico despite being born and raised in Brazil.

Yair Rodriguez sounds off on Diego Lopes representing Mexico instead of Brazil in the UFC

Yair Rodriguez recently shared his thoughts on Diego Lopes repping the Mexican flag in the UFC despite his Brazilian roots. 'El Pantera' stated that he wasn't a fan of such behavior and clarified that he didn't consider himself an American despite living in the country for the past ten years.

During the UFC 314 media day, Rodriguez spoke his mind about Lopes carrying out the Mexican flag during his fights and said:

"I don’t agree with it. I started my career in the UFC in 2014, and now it’s 2025. I’ve been living in the U.S. for over 10 years, my girlfriend is American, and I speak English. And now, because of that, I’m representing the American flag to gain followers? I love this country, but I’m not going to say I’m American. I’m not. I’m Mexican, and I’m proud of it."

He continued:

"I’ll never be that way and don’t want to be that way. If he’s doing it, good for him. If people want to see him as Mexican, I don’t have a problem with that. I’ve been killing myself for the last 10 years for my country. If they decide to go with him when we have to fight or face each other, that’s on them."

